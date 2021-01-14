CES 2021 | MSI updates new Raider, Leopard, Stealth, Thin laptops with RTX 30-series graphics

MSI unveiled several new gaming laptops at CES 2021, updating its GE, GS, GP, and GF series. The new MSI gaming laptops have been equipped with Intel 10th and 11th Gen processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series discrete graphics.

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition and the MSI GE66 Raider

The MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition and the MSI GE66 Raider are powered by up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Both models feature a 4K IPS panel, but the GE 66 Raider uses a 15.6-inch panel, while the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition opts for a 17.3-inch screen. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition weighs 2.9kg, while the MSI GE66 Raider weighs 2.38kg.

MSI GP66 Leopard and MSI GP76 Leopard

The MSI GP66 and MSI GP76 Leopard are equipped with the latest Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The MSI GP76 Leopard sports a 17.3-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, whereas the MSI GP66 Leopard opts for a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with the same refresh rate. The MSI GP66 Leopard starts at $1,799, while the GP76 Leopard starts from $2,299 and will be available in February.

MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M is one of the few gaming laptops in the company’s lineup to offer Intel’s latest 11th Gen H35 series processors (Up to a Core i7-11375H). The laptop is being touted as one the world’s thinnest gaming laptops with a weight of only 1.7kg. The Stealth 15M features a starting price of $1,499, while the laptop will be available in March.

MSI GF75 Thin and GF65 Thin

The MSI GF75 Thin and GF65 Thin gaming laptops offer up to an Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics. The GF75 sports a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, whereas the GF65 Thin opts for a 15.6-inch Full HD with a similar 144Hz refresh rate. The MSI GF65 Thin starts from $999, while the GF75 will set you back $1,299 for the base variant.

MSI GS66 Stealth

The MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop is powered by up to the Intel Core i9-10980HK processor and the latest GeForce RTX 30-series. The notebook uses Cooler Boost Trinity+ system and also supports True Color 3.0. The GS66 Stealth sports up to a 15.6-inch UHD display. The MSI GS66 Stealth is available for pre-order starting at $1,799.

MSI Creator 15

The last laptop in MSI’s lineup was the MSI Creator 15, which features an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman. It opts for a 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen. The MSI Creator 15 is powered by Intel Core i7 processors paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics. The MSI Creator 15 is priced at $1,899, although there’s no release date yet.