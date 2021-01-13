CES 2021 | Acer unveils new Predator, Nitro, Aspire models with 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs

At CES 2021, Acer updated its Predator, Nitro, and Aspire lineups. Among the laptops in the lineup are models including the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, Predator Helios 300, Nitro 5, and Aspire 5 and 7. The new machines feature the latest and greatest hardware courtesy of Intel, AMD, and Nvidia.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE starts from $1,399.99, while the Predator Helios 300 will start from $1,249.99. The Nitro 5 ranges from $749 going all the way up to $2,299. The Acer Aspire 7 and Aspire 5 start from $749.99 and $549.99, respectively.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

The Predator Triton 300 SE features up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H35-series Special Edition processor that reaches up to 5GHz paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. A dual-fan cooling system includes the latest 5th Gen AeroBlade Fan and Acer’s Vortex Flow technology to keep temperatures in check. The Predator Triton 300 SE’s 14-inch Full HD display that boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate. Acer claims that it offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Predator Helios 300 has been refreshed to include the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU and 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors. The Helios 300 sports a Full HD IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The notebook is supported by two fans, including one of Acer’s custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D Fans. It also supports DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 arrives with the latest 11th Gen H35 processors as well as AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. For graphics, the Nitro 5 is equipped Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics, up to an RTX 3080. The new Nitro 5 gaming laptops are available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays, featuring a Quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate or a Full HD panel with up to a 360Hz refresh rate. The panels also feature a 3ms response time, 300 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut.

Acer Aspire 5 and Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 5 and 7 are powerful, well-rounded notebooks powered by new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile CPUs. The Aspire 5 features AMD Radeon RX 640 GPUs, while the Aspire 7 is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The Acer Aspire 5 and 7 offer the latest connectivity with USB-C for superfast data transfer, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)3 and a thermal design with multiple cooling modes.