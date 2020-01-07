CES 2020: This is the world's fastest 14-inch gaming laptop, according to Asus

Asus delivered some of the better gaming laptops across all price ranges in 2019. The ROG and TUF series spearhead Asus’ push in laptop gaming. At CES 2020, Asus unveiled new gaming laptops from its ROG Zephyrus G and TUF series.

Zephyrus G14 and G15

The Zephyrus G14 and G15 are mid-range notebooks, like the Zephyrus GA502. However, Asus has upgraded the machines with AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors. The 14-inch Zephyrus G14 is the smallest Zephyrus, weighing a little over 1.5 kgs. Like its predecessor, the G14 is designed for work and play with its sleek and portable form factor. Asus also claims that it can deliver up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

Like the Zephyrus GA502, the new G14 moves away from traditional ROG design, opting for a more professional look and feel. However, Asus is also offering an optional AniMe Matrix display hidden in the lid of the G14.

The AniMe Matrix display is made up of 1,215 mini LEDs with 256 levels of brightness control each, allowing for customisations on the lid of the laptop. It can be used to display the time, GIFs, music visualisers, etc.

The Zephyrus G14 can be configured with up to an eight-core AMD Ryzen 4800HS mobile processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 2060 mobile GPU. Asus is also allowing you to pick between an FHD (1080p) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate or a QHD (1440p) panel with a 60Hz refresh rate.

According to Asus, the 1440p screen covers 100-percent of the sRGB gamut and will be an excellent pick for creative professionals by day and gamers by night. Asus claims the G14 is the world's fastest 14-inch gaming laptop. It will ship starting at $1,500 (Approx. Rs 1,07,800).

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 also arrives with an AMD Ryzen 4800HS processor. It can be configured with Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060 graphics. The Zephyrus G15 is a successor to the GA502 and will arrive in early 2020. It will get support for Wi-Fi 6 and a 240Hz panel option. However, the 1440p screen will be limited to the G14.

TUF A15 and A17

Asus also debuted two new TUF gaming laptops. The TUF A15 and A17 arrive with 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screens, respectively. The new TUF laptops are equipped with AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor that can be paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.