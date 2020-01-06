CES 2020: Dell brings new Lattitude and XPS laptops along with pro and gaming displays

Dell is launching a slew of new products and software across its Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios to help consumers innovate, collaborate and accomplish more. The new product portfolio was unwrapped at the ongoing CES 2020 and includes new displays, the Latitude 9510 and a new XPS 13.

Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices and Consumer, IDC, said, “PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasise good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies.”

According to Dell, the Latitude 9510 is the world’s most intelligent 15-inch laptop that’s 5G-ready PC with built-in AI. The new XPS 13 is thinner and smaller than its predecessor and is the first four-sided InfinityEdge display for virtually borderless viewing experience.

Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group, said, “The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled. What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”

The new Latitude 9510 delivers longer battery life of any 15-inch laptop with Dell claiming up to 30 hours of battery life and a 5G-ready design. The new 9510 can be retrofitted with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor as well as automated AI-based optimisation technology.

The new XPS 13 features a virtually borderless InfinityEdge display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 25-percent increase in brightness. Moreover, the 13.4-inch screen is fitted in an 11-inch form factor. The XPS models get the new 10th Gen Intel Core processor as well as long battery life with a premium design.