CES 2020: Coolpad unveils Legacy 5G handset for the Western market, priced under $400

Affordable 5G has become somewhat of a theme at CES 2020. First, we saw TCL announce a mid-range 5G handset, followed by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 mid-tier 5G chipset and now, Coolpad. The Chinese smartphone brand unveiled a new 5G phone, and it could just be the cheapest to debut in Western markets.

The Coolpad Legacy 5G packs promising hardware and the company confirmed that the handset would launch in the Western market in sub-$400 (Approx. Rs 29,000) price range. The Legacy 5G will hit shelves in Q2 2020 and will compete with smartphones like the Redmi K30 5G and Realme X50 5G.

The Coolpad Legacy is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 chipset with the Snapdragon X52 5G modem. The Legacy runs on Android 10, however, Coolpad is yet to confirm if it will come with a custom skin or offer a stock experience.

The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and adheres to Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard. The Legacy 5G is available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD.

In terms of optics, the Coolpad Legacy features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, the dewdrop notch houses a 16-megapixel shooter. The Legacy 5G sports 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with HDR 10 support.

The device also supports Tempow and Bluetooth 5.0 technology for multi-device connectivity. While Coolpad has committed to a rollout in Western markets in the future, nothing about a launch in other international markets like India was mentioned.