English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Call of Duty: Warzone now lets you give cheaters a taste of their own medicine

    The game's new anti-cheat activates a damage shield around a player if it detects a cheater nearby

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Activision)

    (Image Courtesy: Activision)

    If you play Call of Duty: Warzone, there is no doubt you have come across a cheater or two during your play sessions. The popular free-to-play battle royale has struggled with cheating since launch, primarily because banning cheaters or hackers doesn't stop the problem, since they can just create new accounts for free.

    Now, Warzone's Ricochet anti-cheat system has a novel idea to tackle the problem - make players invulnerable to damage from cheaters. The new "Damage Shield" feature basically gives you god mode and makes cheaters bullets bounce right off you, which makes it super easy to kill them off.

    Also Read: Activision Blizzard-owned Raven Software employees end strike pending union recognition

    "When the server detects a cheater is tampering with the game in real-time, it disables the cheater’s ability to inflict critical damage on other players," says the official Call of Duty blog post.

    "This mitigation leaves the cheater vulnerable to real players and allows #TeamRICOCHET to collect information about a cheater’s system," the post adds.

    Close

    Related stories

    Talking about the possibility about the system being abused in the battle royale, the blog notes that the team tracks these encounters closely, "to ensure there is no possibility for the game to apply a Damage Shield randomly or by accident, no matter the skill level."

    Going forward, there are also going to be severe repercussions for cheating in-game. Repeated cheating or violations of security policies will result in a permanent suspension of all accounts, across all Call of Duty games, not just Warzone.

    Also Read: The US Federal Trade Commission will review Microsoft's planned purchase of Activision Blizzard

    "Additionally, any attempt to hide, disguise, or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension," says the post.

    Permanent suspensions will apply across the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and any future titles in the Call of Duty franchise.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision #Battle Royale #Call of Duty Warzone #Ricochet anti-cheat
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 02:15 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.