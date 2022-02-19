Call of Duty: Warzone now lets you give cheaters a taste of their own medicine

(Image Courtesy: Activision)

If you play Call of Duty: Warzone, there is no doubt you have come across a cheater or two during your play sessions. The popular free-to-play battle royale has struggled with cheating since launch, primarily because banning cheaters or hackers doesn't stop the problem, since they can just create new accounts for free.

Now, Warzone's Ricochet anti-cheat system has a novel idea to tackle the problem - make players invulnerable to damage from cheaters. The new "Damage Shield" feature basically gives you god mode and makes cheaters bullets bounce right off you, which makes it super easy to kill them off.

"When the server detects a cheater is tampering with the game in real-time, it disables the cheater’s ability to inflict critical damage on other players," says the official Call of Duty blog post.

"This mitigation leaves the cheater vulnerable to real players and allows #TeamRICOCHET to collect information about a cheater’s system," the post adds.

Talking about the possibility about the system being abused in the battle royale, the blog notes that the team tracks these encounters closely, "to ensure there is no possibility for the game to apply a Damage Shield randomly or by accident, no matter the skill level."

Going forward, there are also going to be severe repercussions for cheating in-game. Repeated cheating or violations of security policies will result in a permanent suspension of all accounts, across all Call of Duty games, not just Warzone.

"Additionally, any attempt to hide, disguise, or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension," says the post.

Permanent suspensions will apply across the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and any future titles in the Call of Duty franchise.