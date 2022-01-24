MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Activision Blizzard-owned Raven Software employees end strike pending union recognition

The strike began in December, when 60 employees protested the decision to lay off their co-workers

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

(Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)


Following a seven-week long strike, employees of Activision Blizzard-owned game development house, Raven Software, have decided to end their strike, which began in December.

Nearly 60 employees and contractors with Raven Software's quality and assurance department, walked off their jobs in protest, after the studio laid off their co-workers.

Also Read: Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: With the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

On January 21, 34 of the employees got together to officially form a union, called the Game Worker's Alliance and asked the leadership at Activision Blizzard and Raven Software to officially recognise it.

The workers have decided to end the strike for now, till the union is recognised.

ABetterABK, another union made up of Activision Blizzard and King employees supported Game Worker's Alliance through the strike, tweeted that the alliance had decided to end the strike "in good faith," pending recognition and response from the leadership at the company.

Also Read: Microsoft faces challenge cleaning up Activision Blizzard’s culture

In December, Raven Software announced that it would lay off staff from its quality and assurance team, one that had struggled through long stretches of overtime and consistent work. Nearly a third of the department was laid off and the strikes began as protest.

In a statement given to TechCrunch, the soon to be Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard said that it was "carefully reviewing the request for voluntary recognition from the CWA, which seeks to organize around three dozen of the company’s nearly 10,000 employees."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Call of Duty #Game Workers Alliance #Microsoft #Raven Software
first published: Jan 24, 2022 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.