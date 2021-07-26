Call of Duty Warzone fans want an improved reporting system

Fed up of the rampant hacking prominent in the game, players demand fixes to the in-game reporting system

The Call of Duty Warzone community is up in arms about the rampant hacking now prevalent in the game. The free-to-play battle royale has had to deal with cheaters and hackers spoiling the fun for players since some time now. Raven and Activision have bought the ban hammer down countless times since the game's launch and in a recent sweep, the companies said that they have banned more than 50,000 accounts accused of cheating but that still doesn't seem to fix the issue.

The community is now bringing up issues with game's reporting system which allows them to report suspicious players if they think they are cheating. The current system faces the ire of the community because it feels broken. One issue is that there is absolutely no feedback given to the player once he submits a report. Comparing this to other games, there isn't even an acknowledgement message that tells the players their report has been submitted.

Another problem is the absence of Shadow bans. Shadow bans take place when there are dozens of reports against an account in a short period of time. The player account is then put on temporary hold until the charges are investigated. That doesn't apparently happen in Warzone or the system isn't very efficient.

Then there are the glitches, like the invisibility glitch which allows players to go invisible giving them an unfair advantage.

The community is worried that if this continues, then the player base will slowly start to dwindle.