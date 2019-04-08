App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blockchain-based platform launches beta network for data sharing

Every day the world creates 2.5 quintillion bytes of data and thanks to digitization and advances in IoT technologies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ocean Protocol, announced the launch of its beta network. Ocean Protocol is a substrate that allows anyone to build data services and marketplaces on top and is launching with a mission to provide safe, privacy-preserving and borderless data sharing, to unlock the Data Economy.

"Today's beta release is a big milestone for our project and society as a whole. It marks the beginning of a new and open global Data Economy. With the beta network going live, data scientists and developers can start building and experimenting with new services and applications using Ocean Protocol," said Bruce Pon, co-founder of Ocean Protocol.

Though the world has been generating massive volumes of data, until now there has not been a safe, privacy-preserving and borderless solution to unlock the new Data Economy. Every day, the world creates 2.5 quintillion bytes of data and thanks to digitization and advances in IoT technologies, data continues to be generated in an unprecedented rate. However, only 1 percent of this glut of data is ever analysed. Data supply and demand are currently disjointed. Data remains inaccessible – locked in silos and hardly shared. This is because data owners fear of losing control and violating privacy laws with data sharing.

Ocean Protocol uses blockchain technology, smart contracts, and tokens to enable safe and secure sharing of data, guaranteeing control and auditability while protecting privacy. The technology allows organizations and individuals to set pricing and trade data without losing control of their data assets. Smart contracts allow data owners to program the conditions of access, which are then executed with precision. This gives data owners and buyers transparency, security and guarantees of payment and use.

related news

Ocean also enables algorithms and models to travel to the data, get trained and then leave without exposing the data or taking a copy, thereby retaining privacy, ensuring regulatory compliance, and freeing up data to advance AI and solve problems for the economy and society.

"Ocean allows people to unlock the value of data without necessarily unlocking the data itself. It is a substrate to finally realize the potential of an open permission-less data economy while still preserving privacy," said Trent McConaghy, co-founder of Ocean Protocol. "We welcome early collaborators already deploying their solutions on our network today, and we look forward to seeing tens, hundreds, even thousands of other marketplaces and applications to be built on top of Ocean, so that data can be freed from their existing silos to deliver world-changing solutions for many verticals including automotive, energy, healthcare and so on."

The Ocean network will continue to deliver software and network updates over the next two years, with five phases planned, each providing more sophisticated features, incentives and enhanced performance.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Madras High Court Cancels Land Acquisition Proceedings for Salem Natio ...

Mary Kom On Importance Of Vaccination

At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for ...

'Won’t Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from ...

Target Is to Make Manchester City's Life Harder: Hugo Lloris Urges Tot ...

BJP Releases Its Manifesto For 2019, Cyrus Gets You The Details

Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New ...

India is Heartless if it Can’t Give Less Than 1% of GDP to 20% Poor, ...

Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Chaudhari to Tamil ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.