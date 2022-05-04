Blizzard reveals new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game shortly after Diablo Immortal announcement

Blizzard Entertainment has officially unveiled a new mobile game. The game giant revealed a trailer for the new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game. Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a fast-paced mobile action strategy game.The game is set in the Warcraft universe and is playable in single-player or multiplayer modes. The multiplayer mode will include both PvP and Co-op battles.
Introducing Warcraft Arclight Rumble.
A new fast-paced mobile strategy game set in the Warcraft Universe.
Pre-register now: https://t.co/GmS8f7fPA3#WarcraftRumblepic.twitter.com/ntYjuBz2kc— Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) May 3, 2022
With six game modes, 70+ maps, and over 60 collectible characters, there is a whole world of joyful chaos to experience. pic.twitter.com/HmYdqxikTr
— Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) May 4, 2022
Blizzard has not provided an official release date as to when the game will be available. However, users can pre-register for Warcraft Arclight Rumble on Android, while pre-registrations on iOS – iPhone and iPod Touch – will open soon.
The announcement of Blizzard’s new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game comes a few days after its big Diablo announcement. Diablo Immortal is arriving on June 2 on PC and mobile phones. Unlike Warcraft Arclight Rumble, which is said to be a mobile-only title, Diablo Immortal will support cross-play and cross-progression.
