Blizzard reveals new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game shortly after Diablo Immortal announcement

Blizzard Entertainment has officially unveiled a new mobile game. The game giant revealed a trailer for the new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game. Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a fast-paced mobile action strategy game.



Introducing Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

A new fast-paced mobile strategy game set in the Warcraft Universe. Pre-register now: https://t.co/GmS8f7fPA3#WarcraftRumblepic.twitter.com/ntYjuBz2kc — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) May 3, 2022

The game is set in the Warcraft universe and is playable in single-player or multiplayer modes. The multiplayer mode will include both PvP and Co-op battles.Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a free-to-play mobile game and will include a ton of different maps and collectable characters. Blizzard’s latest mobile game will feature different campaign maps, raids, and dungeons. The game giant also said that Warcraft Arclight Rumble will feature six playable game modes, 60 collectable characters, and 70 maps.

Blizzard has not provided an official release date as to when the game will be available. However, users can pre-register for Warcraft Arclight Rumble on Android, while pre-registrations on iOS – iPhone and iPod Touch – will open soon.

The announcement of Blizzard’s new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game comes a few days after its big Diablo announcement. Diablo Immortal is arriving on June 2 on PC and mobile phones. Unlike Warcraft Arclight Rumble, which is said to be a mobile-only title, Diablo Immortal will support cross-play and cross-progression.





