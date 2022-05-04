English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Blizzard reveals new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game shortly after Diablo Immortal announcement

    Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a fast-paced mobile action strategy game.

    Carlsen Martin
    May 04, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

    Blizzard Entertainment has officially unveiled a new mobile game. The game giant revealed a trailer for the new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game. Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a fast-paced mobile action strategy game.

    The game is set in the Warcraft universe and is playable in single-player or multiplayer modes. The multiplayer mode will include both PvP and Co-op battles.

    Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a free-to-play mobile game and will include a ton of different maps and collectable characters. Blizzard’s latest mobile game will feature different campaign maps, raids, and dungeons. The game giant also said that Warcraft Arclight Rumble will feature six playable game modes, 60 collectable characters, and 70 maps.

    Blizzard has not provided an official release date as to when the game will be available. However, users can pre-register for Warcraft Arclight Rumble on Android, while pre-registrations on iOS – iPhone and iPod Touch – will open soon.

    The announcement of Blizzard’s new Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game comes a few days after its big Diablo announcement. Diablo Immortal is arriving on June 2 on PC and mobile phones. Unlike Warcraft Arclight Rumble, which is said to be a mobile-only title, Diablo Immortal will support cross-play and cross-progression.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Blizzard Entertainment #Diablo #Mobile Games #Warcraft
    first published: May 4, 2022 07:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.