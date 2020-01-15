Black Shark 3 tipped to release with 120 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ display

Smartphone original equipment manfuacturers (OEMs) have come along way since Razer announced the first smartphone with a 120 Hz LCD panel in 2017. In 2019, higher refresh rates were common-place on AMOLED displays and that trend seem to be continuing in 2020. According to recent reports, the Black Shark brand might be the latest to join the bandwagon of providing offerings with a higher refresh rate .

There are currently four phones in the Black Shark range, and recent reports suggest that a fifth Black Shark handset could arrive with a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the phone has been tipped to arrive with a 120 Hz QHD+ screen, a first for the smartphone market.

A post by Weibo suggested that users will be able to adjust the screen refresh rate to 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz while setting the resolution to Full HD or Quad HD. Recent leaks have also suggested that the upcoming Black Shark will arrive with 16GB of RAM and 5G connectivity.

Apart from the possible higher refresh rate and 16 GB RAM, little is known about the Black Shark 3. The phone is also tipped to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Black Shark 3 will require to have a much greater battery capacity to offset the increased power consumption from the possible QHD+ 120 Hz screen, and a dedicated 5G modem.

While there’s no certainty about the display’s resolution, 120 Hz AMOLED displays are becoming commonplace since Asus introduced the first 120 Hz AMOLED panel on its ROG Phone 2. In 2020, companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi have already confirmed working on products with a higher refresh rate screen.