Billionaire Warren Buffett, who owns 5.6 percent share of Apple shares, has reportedly switched to an iPhone for the first time. Buffett was previously using a $20 flip phone.

The man has been using a Samsung flip phone for years. During an interview with CNBC, Buffett said he has finally switched to an iPhone. "My flip phone is permanently gone. The number has been changed,” Buffett said.

Buffett’s new daily driver is the iPhone 11. He did not mention the exact model during the interview. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO stated that he uses the iPhone as a phone and not to play games like Fortnite or to scroll through social media feeds.

“You’re looking at an 89-year-old guy who’s barely beginning to get with it,” Buffett said, though he doesn’t use “all its facilities like most people.” He previously said he uses an iPad for conducting research and keeping track of stock prices.

Buffett added that he did not buy the iPhone 11. In fact, he has been getting several iPhones as a gift from many, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who had previously said that he would fly to Omaha, Nebraska, to help Buffet set up his new iPhone.