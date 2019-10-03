Flipkart Big Billion Days: Here are some offers before the sale ends on October 4

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is well underway, and deals on everything from smartphones to television have been coming in hot. The sale will end on October 4, but until then, there’s loads of smartphones, accessories, laptops and other electronics to choose from.

Some of the biggest discounts are coming to India’s entry-level smartphones from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Infinix, Samsung, and many more.

Infinix is brining discounts on ten of its handsets during Flipkart’s sale. The brand is offering feature-rich phones at entry-level prices that offers features like a triple camera in less than 6K or 6GB of RAM in a 10K smartphone.

Two of India’s leading smartphone manufacturers Realme and Xiaomi are introducing great discounts on a ton of smartphones from entry-level to flagship killers. The Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Realme C2 are all available at lower prices. Xiaomi devices from the entry-level Redmi 8A to the top-tier Redmi K20 Pro are available at their lowest ever rates.

Last generation Samsung flagship smartphones like the S9 and S9+ have also seen price cuts. Lenovo’s K10 Note is now available for 2K less than its launch price. The highly functional Asus 6z and Lenovo Z6 Pro are currently available at Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,499, respectively.

Smartphones aside, TVs and laptops are also seeing price cuts. Gaming and commercial laptops across all brands, including MSI, Acer, Asus, Dell, and others are available at excellent prices, making them incredible value propositions.