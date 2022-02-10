MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Bharti Airtel lost 28 million users in a single quarter

    The telecom company said it witnessed a decline in users following the announcement of tariff hikes for its mobile plans in November. The telecom giant said this could be due to the quality of the subscriber base or challenges in monetising its new plans.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel

    Telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a surprise 27 percent sequential decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 829.6 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3FY22). Its consolidated revenue, however, rose 5.4 percent on-quarter to Rs 29,866 crore.

    Delving deeper into the earnings report, there are a few interesting developments that need to be noted -

    Stagnant mobile base

    Overall, the company's Indian mobile user base saw a decline of 0.6 million users during the period. It said that the user base continued to stagnate and decline in two out of the three quarters.

    Around 28 million customers left Bharti Airtel during the decline and 8.7% of the total user base was churned out in a single quarter.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Bharti Airtel Q3 Results | Consolidated net falls 27% QoQ to Rs 829.6 crore, misses estimate

    Tariff hikes

    The telecom company said it witnessed a decline in users following the announcement of tariff hikes for its mobile plans in November. The telecom giant said this could be due to the quality of the subscriber base or challenges in monetising its new plans.

    Data usage on mobile also declined

    Bharti Airtel's findings also showed that the users who remained with the company started using mobile data less. The company once again cited the type of customers, hinting that they may have more non-premium members.

    Alternatively, Airtel also pointed at the quality of its networks but did not confirm that it was solely responsible for the decline.

    Also Read: What should investors do with Bharti Airtel after Q3 results; buy, sell or hold?

    Airtel's DTH services also reported high churn rates

    The company's DTH user base also suffered, as 6.3% of the users churned out during the period. Last quarter, Airtel reported churn rates of 6.6%.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #DTH #earnings report #Q3 FY 22 Report #Telecom
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 02:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.