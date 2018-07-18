Bengaluru-based tuning outfit Race Concepts reveals full exhaust system for Yamaha R3

It has been a few months since the Yamaha R3 received the BS-IV compliant engine. Now, a Bengaluru based tuning company, Race Concepts has launched a new full-exhaust system that makes the R3's performance punchier.

The new exhaust system gives a solid 10 percent boost to power figures. The dyno chart revealed by Race Concepts shows the R3 with the custom exhaust makes 3 bhp and 2.1 Nm more to output 34.9 bhp and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at the rear wheel.

HC motor producing 42 PS at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm at the crank. A 10 percent increase in these figures means the motor now produces close to 46 PS of power and 32.5 Nm of peak torque. However, these are just estimates as Race Concepts has only revealed the power figures at the wheel.

The updated Yamaha R3 was launched in India at the 2018 Auto Expo for a price of 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and included revised cosmetics, standard dual-channel ABS and Metzeler Sportec M5 tires. Its rivals include the likes of KTM RC390, TVS Apache RR 310 and the Benelli 302R.