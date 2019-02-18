Benelli TRK 502 launched in India priced at Rs 5 lakh, TRK 502X to cost Rs 5.40 lakh

Benelli has finally launched its first adventure tourers in the Indian market with the TRK 502 and TRK 502X as part of its partnership with Mahavir Group. The bikes are Benelli's first all-new products in India and are priced at Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the TRK 502 and the TRK 502X respectively.

Both bikes are adventure tourers, but the TRK 502X is the more offroad biased machine. While the TRK 502 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends and Pirelli Angel GT tyres, the TRK 502X gets 19/17-inch set of wire-spoke rims shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres. The off-road variant also sits higher with a ground clearance of 220 mm and a seat height of 840 mm as compared to 190 mm and 800 mm on the standard variant. But what will really distinguish the two bikes is the metal skid plate and the higher set exhaust on the TRK 502X.

Mechanically, both bikes are the same. They both get a 499.6cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that churns out 47.6 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox couple with a hydraulic clutch for a lighter lever pull.

Both bikes use a steel Trellis and are suspended by a non-adjustable upside-down front fork and a preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. The bike is quite heavy with a kerb weight of 235 kg, but how that works on the street will have to be seen. Stopping power comes from 320 mm dual discs in the front and 260 mm rear disc. Dual channel ABS comes standard on both bikes but no riding modes or traction control.

With the TRK 502 and TRK 502X Benelli enters the adventure tourer segment in India, a segment that is already flush with quite a few motorcycles. In terms of competition the bike will sit right between the entry level ADVs like the BMW G 310 GS and the upcoming KTM 390 Adventure, and the mid-capacity tourers like the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and Kawasaki Versys 650.