Benelli TNT 600i coming to India next year?

Recently it was confirmed that Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli is revamping its 600i naked motorcycle. While an official announcement hasn’t been made, it is speculated that the motorcycle could be launched in India next year.

Benelli could launch the updated Benelli TNT 600i in India as the next product from the company, after the TRK and Leoncino motorcycles. It could carry a premium of Rs 50,000 over the current-gen TNT 600i, but it has a host of new features to justify the increase.

Though the company has not revealed any official information yet, spy images indicate that the motorcycle has received a complete overhaul. It gets a new, chiseled fuel tank with sharp extensions. It was also shown with split seats and a new horizontal dual-headlamp setup akin to the TNT 899 and the TNT 1130.

The motorcycle was spotted in two different avatars, suggesting that Benelli may offer the TNT 600i in two variants. Mechanically, the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a BSVI compliant version of its 600cc inline 4-cylinder engine which makes 86.24 PS of maximum power and 54.6 Nm of peak torque.