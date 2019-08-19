App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli TNT 600i coming to India next year?

The motorcycle was spotted in two different avatars, suggesting that Benelli may offer the TNT 600i in two variants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Current-gen Benelli TNT 600i
Current-gen Benelli TNT 600i

Recently it was confirmed that Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli is revamping its 600i naked motorcycle. While an official announcement hasn’t been made, it is speculated that the motorcycle could be launched in India next year.

Benelli could launch the updated Benelli TNT 600i in India as the next product from the company, after the TRK and Leoncino motorcycles. It could carry a premium of Rs 50,000 over the current-gen TNT 600i, but it has a host of new features to justify the increase.

Though the company has not revealed any official information yet, spy images indicate that the motorcycle has received a complete overhaul. It gets a new, chiseled fuel tank with sharp extensions. It was also shown with split seats and a new horizontal dual-headlamp setup akin to the TNT 899 and the TNT 1130.

Close

The motorcycle was spotted in two different avatars, suggesting that Benelli may offer the TNT 600i in two variants. Mechanically, the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a BSVI compliant version of its 600cc inline 4-cylinder engine which makes 86.24 PS of maximum power and 54.6 Nm of peak torque.

related news

Benelli is expected to unveil the motorcycle globally at the upcoming EICMA show this year, followed by a launch sometime next year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Technology #TNT 600i #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.