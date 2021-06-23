Battlegrounds Mobile India will stop sending data to servers in China after new update: Report

The early access version of the game was limited to testers before but is now available for everyone to download

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been under the scanner since Krafton first announced the game. A limited open beta version of the game was recently revealed last week. But in the wake of its release, several reports emerged about the game’s developer secretly sending and receiving data from multiple servers located in China.

However, Krafton was quick to respond, releasing a small update that fixes the issue of sending and receiving data from China. A report by IGN India noted; “On running a packet sniffer while playing through two entire matches, we noticed that Battlegrounds Mobile India was not pinging a single Chinese server.”

The update is a few kilobytes in size and automatically applies when the game is started. The reported stated that the “only time it did during our check was when we deleted our app data, and even then, the server it pinged was a Proxima Beta server.” IGN surmised that this was down to an account migration feature that Krafton has enabled, allowing Indian PUBG Mobile accounts to carryover in-app purchases and progress to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

But Krafton neglected to comment on the update. However, the news will come as a relief to Battlegrounds Mobile India players as rumours about another ban began spreading. Meenakshi Lekhi, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on India’s Data Protection Bill and BJP Member of Parliament recently sent a tweet asking if the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) “to look into the matter.”