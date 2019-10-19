Bajaj Allianz Life launches video calling service ‘i-SERV’ to enhance customer service experience

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has taken yet another step towards digital disruption by launching i-SERV, a first-of-its-kind video calling service within the life insurance industry.

i-SERV is designed to enhance the customer experience and provide swift resolutions to their queries. Once a customer walks into a branch all they need to do is head to the video booth (kiosk) and connect with a Bajaj Allianz Life customer service representative on a video call. A tablet-enabled service, with both voice and video facility, i-SERV offers a wide range of services and covers almost all the transactions currently offered at a branch physically. This service is available to customers across 125 Bajaj Allianz Life branches in 112 cities.

Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief - Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life said, “In the digital era, we have ensured to include a human element while managing our customer experience journey. i-SERV, a simple yet effective solution, is another step in that direction. Customers will not only get their queries resolved in a couple of clicks, but also have a human interface while doing so, which we believe is essential in getting our customer service goals done.”

“Digital disruption along with a human interface to give our customers more personalised services resulted in the launch of i-SERV. We are cognizant of our customer needs, and this innovation will help them to engage with us in a better manner. It’s simple and anyone who is able to read will be able to get their queries resolved through i-SERV, and empowering customers to manage their own queries is a strong reflection of how technology can be truly leveraged in the field of customer service,” Goutam Datta, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, added.