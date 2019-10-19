Bajaj Allianz Life launches video calling service ‘i-SERV’ to enhance customer service experience

i-SERV is the latest in a series of digital initiatives by Bajaj Allianz Life, which has been focusing on to digitizing its operations and providing customer delight using technology.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has taken yet another step towards digital disruption by launching i-SERV, a first-of-its-kind video calling service within the life insurance industry.
i-SERV is designed to enhance the customer experience and provide swift resolutions to their queries. Once a customer walks into a branch all they need to do is head to the video booth (kiosk) and connect with a Bajaj Allianz Life customer service representative on a video call. A tablet-enabled service, with both voice and video facility, i-SERV offers a wide range of services and covers almost all the transactions currently offered at a branch physically. This service is available to customers across 125 Bajaj Allianz Life branches in 112 cities.
Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief - Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life said, “In the digital era, we have ensured to include a human element while managing our customer experience journey. i-SERV, a simple yet effective solution, is another step in that direction. Customers will not only get their queries resolved in a couple of clicks, but also have a human interface while doing so, which we believe is essential in getting our customer service goals done.”
“Digital disruption along with a human interface to give our customers more personalised services resulted in the launch of i-SERV. We are cognizant of our customer needs, and this innovation will help them to engage with us in a better manner. It’s simple and anyone who is able to read will be able to get their queries resolved through i-SERV, and empowering customers to manage their own queries is a strong reflection of how technology can be truly leveraged in the field of customer service,” Goutam Datta, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, added.
- Manage all service queries related to their policy such as premium paid certificates, account statement, premium receipts, surrender value enquiry, duplicate policy bond, etc.
- Conduct financial transactions like paying renewal premium.
- Update payment style such as registering for auto-mandates or direct credit.
- Get all information related to the policy such as premium amount, due date, duration of the policy etc.
- Check policy status and ULIP policy fund value.
- Update personal details such as contact number, email ID, PAN, bank account details, name correction, nominee change, etc.
- Get complaints registered / addressed
i-SERV solutions is available in English and five Indian languages, which means there are dedicated representatives to respond to customers in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Gujarati.
