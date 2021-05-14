Yamaha YZF-R7 supersport teased ahead of May 18 launch

Yamaha R7 to launch on May 18

All set for a debut on May 18, Yamaha has just released a new teaser to their upcoming sportbike, the R7.

The R7 has been rumoured for a long time now and we do know that there is a new bike coming, but what we have to go off of are just teasers and hearsay, at least till the launch.

First of all, Yamaha has been known to churn out some very pretty-looking R series bikes. All of them sport oriented machines but at the start of the Euro-V emissions, the R6 had to be taken off. This left a really big gap between the R3 (which is still unavailable in India, by the way) and the R1 which should be coming to India really soon.

As for the teaser for the new bike, all we get to see is a shot of the headlamp switching on which isn’t much, but it’s an LED unit and is possibly the daytime running lamp of the bike. We could see a very similar looking design to the R1 and R3 bikes however and should be very track focused just like the R6.

There were documents leaked sometime ago that not only suggested that the new bike will be called the YZF-R7, but also that there would be two variants for it. If the trend is anything to go by, the two trims will differ from each other in terms of equipment, the top-spec of which will receive more sport-oriented parts like better suspension and brakes and maybe even more tech.

As for its heart, we expect the bike to use the MT-07’s 689cc parallel-twin engine. Tuning however may be altered just a little bit give it better track appeal than just the outright hooligan nature of the MT-07.

Speaking of India launch, there isn’t any confirmation yet, but we are looking forward to the R1 sometime in January next year.

Incase you missed it, here's the teaser: