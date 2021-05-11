XUV900: Mahindra and Mahindra's first SUV coupe is in the works, says report

Mahindra has been reaching for the stars with back-to-back new launches. The next offering from the company seems to be a coupe style SUV.

The SUV coupe is a concept, first introduced by BMW back in 2008 with the X6. It is essentially a big SUV but with the tailed end of the roof raked sharply to give it the appearance of a fastback and this new segment has worked really well considering a number of other manufacturers worked their way into it, including the likes of Mercedes-Benz.

According to a report in Autocar now, Mahindra is looking at the SUV coupe segment for its next new launch, quite possibly the XUV900. Mahindra had first showcased the concept in 2016 as the XUV Aero concept, but lacked the confidence then to see it into production. However, while the Aero is based on the XUV500, there is a good chance the XUV900 will take its design cues from the XUV700.

Expect a lot of similarities in this case. The front section could be similar to the 7-seater including the fenders and grille. Mahindra could change out the bumpers, however, to give it a sharper look, since that’s what an SUV coupe is meant to symbolise, a fast SUV.

The cabin could be a bit more premium, but the engine options are likely to remain the same as the XUV700. So we can expect the 2-litre mStallion petrol and 2-litre mHawk diesel engines. Transmission options, too, will be the same with 6-speed manual and 6-speed auto options.

There is a while, however, for the XUV900 to make it to the market. Autocar says the car is still in its design stage and we are unlikely to see it, or at least officially see it before 2024.