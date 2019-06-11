Why is 22Motors' upcoming scooter 'Flow' special?

Indian e-scooter maker 22Motors recently obtained a patent for its upcoming scooter, the Flow. This patent includes Hill Assist control features, which prevents the scooter from rolling back.

The company has also equipped the e-scooter with Reverse and Cruise options, along with a Drag mode. This helps the rider drag the scooter besides him in case of a puncture or a breakdown, as the scooter continues to move at 3 kilometres per hour, which is the average walking speed and eliminates the need to drag the scooter.

The scooter is equipped with CBS (Combined Braking System), along with disc brakes on both the wheels. It also has tubeless tyres to reduce the hassle of a puncture. It holds up on telescopic forks in the front and dual hydraulic units in the rear.

It is powered by two lithium-ion batteries which give it a range of 160 km. It has a peak power output of 2100W, with torque maxing out at 90Nm. It has a fully digital instrument cluster and supports smartphone connectivity. The company claims that the scooter has inbuilt Artificial Intelligence, which analyses the rider’s usage and adapts accordingly.

It has an all-LED light setup and can be fully charged in 4-5 hours. Additionally, its fast charging option gives the battery 70% charge in an hour. It has a storage capacity of 25 litres and an inbuilt charging port as well.