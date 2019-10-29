What has changed in 2020 Hyundai Creta

After introducing new models and updating the existing ones, Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is gearing up to launch the latest iteration of its compact SUV, the Creta. Though an official launch date hasn’t been revealed, its Chinese counterpart, the ix25 is already on sale which gives us an idea of what to expect.

The new Creta is expected to have a more rounded profile than its predecessor, along with a flatter bonnet and a new nose. It is also expected to get new headlamps, with high-brow LEDs and lower headlamp clusters. The ix25 also reveals that the new Creta might get L-shaped DRLs that are placed next to the headlamps.

Hyundai has borrowed the new Creta’s platform from the Kia Seltos, making it 30 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the current generation. The rear-end is also expected to sport a light bar as wide as the tailgate. The new Creta could also get updated alloy wheels.

Among the interior updates, the SUV will get a vertical, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Hyundai is also expected to update the car’s upholstery design. Mechanically, the Creta is expected to be offered with a range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, albeit with BSVI compliance. It could also borrow the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is offered in the Seltos.