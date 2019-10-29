App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What has changed in 2020 Hyundai Creta

The new Creta is expected to have a more rounded profile than its predecessor, along with a flatter bonnet and a new nose.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After introducing new models and updating the existing ones, Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is gearing up to launch the latest iteration of its compact SUV, the Creta. Though an official launch date hasn’t been revealed, its Chinese counterpart, the ix25 is already on sale which gives us an idea of what to expect.

The new Creta is expected to have a more rounded profile than its predecessor, along with a flatter bonnet and a new nose. It is also expected to get new headlamps, with high-brow LEDs and lower headlamp clusters. The ix25 also reveals that the new Creta might get L-shaped DRLs that are placed next to the headlamps.

Hyundai has borrowed the new Creta’s platform from the Kia Seltos, making it 30 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the current generation. The rear-end is also expected to sport a light bar as wide as the tailgate. The new Creta could also get updated alloy wheels.

Close

Among the interior updates, the SUV will get a vertical, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Hyundai is also expected to update the car’s upholstery design. Mechanically, the Creta is expected to be offered with a range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, albeit with BSVI compliance. It could also borrow the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is offered in the Seltos.

related news

Hyundai is expected to unveil the 2020 Creta at the Auto Expo which will be held next year, which could be followed by a launch soon. A seven-seater version is expected to be offered after launch, though it is yet to be confirmed. Currently, the Creta has a price range of Rs 9.6 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation Creta is expected to be priced higher than this price range.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Auto #Creta #Hyundai #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.