Volkswagen to launch 4 new SUVs in India over the next 2 years

German auto heavyweight Volkswagen will roll-out no less than four sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in India over two years after launching a new brand connect to coincide with the biggest turnaround effort it has launched in its 11 year domestic history.

The maker of Polo and Vento will kick-start launch proceedings in 2021 with the introduction of an all-new mid-size SUV in the segment dominated by the twin Korean sisters: Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Three more SUVs will be introduced that will be housed on the same platform -- MQB -- as the mid-size SUV. These will be branded under Volkswagen and additional models using the same platform will be rolled out by Skoda during the same period.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen India, said, “We are so proud of what we have achieved in the last two years that we want to let the customers see it. We will launch four new SUVs in the next two years and will showcase these vehicles at the Auto Expo.”

“The mid-size SUV will be the main volume generator, which is we call the A0 segment. From there, we move into the premium areas because we are not going after the sub-four meter category,” Knapp added. VW is targeting a three percent market share in the next five years in India.

The other three SUVs will be positioned higher than the Creta-class SUV, keeping in tune with the expected systemic progression of the Indian car buyer. For instance, the buyer, who would have otherwise bought a hatchback, is presently moving towards the mid-size SUV from the sub-four meter compact SUV.

One of the models that will make its way to India will be the T-Roc SUV, which is also based on the MQB platform. Skoda will rollout the Karoq, also based on the same platform. Both these SUVs are expected to be launched in 2020.

Though rivals such as Ford, General Motors and Fiat have scaled down their operations or even exited the Indian market due to years of fruitless performance, Volkswagen has decided to back its India operations with more funds and a revitalised strategy.

Under Volkswagen 2.0 the German company, which has less than 2 percent market share in India, has lined up investments of Rs 8,000 crore, opened a new product development technology centre, merged all the VW entities and brought in new talent to spearhead operations.

“We are changing our brand design. The current VW logo is 3D. We are moving to a 2D logo. We are also taking in much more colour than before. The brand will be much more digital, vibrant and emotional. The dealerships will also wear the new look. This was launched in Germany in September and India will be the second country to have it,” Knapp stated.