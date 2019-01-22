App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor to launch electric vehicle in FY20

The Chennai-based company has already showcased a few fully electric two and three-wheeler concepts at the Auto Expo

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Representational Image
Representational Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company, the country’s fourth largest two-wheeler maker, will roll out its first electric vehicle next financial year, a top company official has confirmed.

Speaking to analysts on the sidelines of the company announcing its third quarter results K N Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer, said, “We will launch an electric vehicle next financial year”.

The Chennai-based company has already showcased a few fully-electric two and three-wheeler concepts at the Auto Expo. These included a high power urban scooter concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

TVS showcased a lithium-ion powered scooter called Creon that has a ride range of 80kms. It also showcased the zeppelin

related news

The official declined to state if the company’s debut in the electric space will happen through a three-wheeler, a scooter or a bike. It has developed concepts of all the three versions.

Rival Bajaj Auto on January 21 said it will ‘soon’ launch an all-electric power-packed scooter. The Pune-based maker of Pulsars and Avengers has also promised an electric three-wheeler in 2019-20.

TVS also holds direct equity in Bengaluru-based start-up Ultraviolette Automotive, which is one of the few companies engaged in developing a high-performance electric motorcycle.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero Motocorp has made a similar investment in Ather Energy, also based in Bengaluru. The start-up commercially launched two scooters in the market last year priced over Rs 1 lakh.

Electric two-wheelers sales in India jumped 138 percent to 54,800 units last financial year as compared to 23,000 units posted in 2016-17, as per data provided by Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.

Most of these electric scooters are powered by the low-cost lead acid technology. However several companies such as Hero Electric, which is the market leader in this space, has moved to the more expensive but very efficient lithium ion battery technology.

Further Radhakrishnan also said that the company had taken a price hike of 0.6 percent during the third quarter ended December 31 to offset the pricing pressure. There was again a hike of an average of Rs 300 on select range including Apache, Victor, Radeon and electric start moped this month.

TVS clocked a volume growth of nearly 20 percent during the December quarter to 9.89 lakh units as against 8.26 lakh units posted in the same quarter last year. As per the official the momentum is expected to be sustained in the final quarter as well.

“Finance availability is better now and sentiments are also positive. The final quarter is looking better and market is picking up”, added Radhakrishnan.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.