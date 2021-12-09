MARKET NEWS

TVS Motor ties up with Grupo Q for Nicaragua, Costa Rica markets



PTI
December 09, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company

 
 
TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has tied up with Grupo Q for Nicaragua and Costa Rica markets, in a bid to further expand its business in Central America.

Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, will support the company with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

As a part of the association, Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in a phase-wise manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica, it added.

TVS Motor Company already has a rich experience in Central America with its presence across key markets, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

"Central America is an important market for the company… This association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in Central America, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark," TVS Motor Company President – International Business, R Dilip noted.

Close

The deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategic ally for TVS in Nicaragua and Costa Rica, he added.

"We will continue to offer a wide range of aspirational products with complete service and spare parts support combined with the strength of our network facility to cater to the mobility needs of the region," Dilip said.

TVS lineup in Costa Rica and Nicaragua would include bikes — Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, Raider 125, HLX 150 5S, Neo NX and NTORQ 125 scooter.

Grupo Q Vice President and Commercial Head Carlos Enrique Quiros said: "Active Motors, the new company of the Grupo Q Holding Company, promises quality mobility solutions and accessibility for customers in the Nicaragua and Costa Rica market, demonstrating the technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company."
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Costa Rica #Grupo Q #Nicaragua #TVS Motor
first published: Dec 9, 2021 11:45 am

