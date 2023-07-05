Triumph-Bajaj's Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X launch, price reveal today

Deliveries for both Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are likely to commence this weekend.

Official prices for Triumph-Bajaj’s most powerful yet affordable range — the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X —will be revealed today in Delhi, on July 5. Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj will jointly roll out the motorcycles, amping up the Indian bike space by several notches.

Online pre-bookings for both motorcycles kicked off in India last month, with a Rs 2,000 fully-refundable payment window, after their world premiere in London. Designed and manufactured in Hinckley, the United Kingdom, both motorcycles come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a 16,000 km service interval.

While the Speed 400 is likely to be priced at Rs 2.9 lakh, the Scrambler 400 X might come with a price tag of Rs 3.2 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Last month, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, had provided a production and delivery timeline estimate.

"The production will begin in early July and deliveries will also begin in July… We are trying our very best to hold the price closer to Rs 2.5 lakh and not at Rs 3 lakh," Bajaj had noted.

These machines are anticipated to have an edge over potential competitors, including the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, BMW G 310 R, Zontes GK350, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Yezdi Scrambler, and the Honda CB350RS.

Both motorcycles will be available in three distinct colour schemes. The Speed 400 will come in a Carnival Red with Phantom Black, Capsian Blue with Storm Grey, and Phantom Black with Storm Grey. Meanwhile, the Scrambler 400 X will be available in Matt Khaki Green with Fusion White, Carnival Red with Phantom Black, and Phantom Black with Silver Ice.

The motorcycles will feature a new TR-series engine. This engine is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit with a cubic capacity of 398.15.

The engine has the capacity to churn out 39.5 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm, along with a peak torque output of 37.5 Npm at 6,500 rpm. It will come attached to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will have a service interval of 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first.

The motorcycles will be manufactured domestically at Bajaj Auto's facility. Deliveries are anticipated to commence in the upcoming weekend.