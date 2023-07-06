In Pics: Bajaj Auto-Triumph launches Speed 400 bike at ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh

1/7 Bajaj Auto on July 5 launched the Speed 400 in collaboration with British motorcycle giant Triumph for the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh. The introductory price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers, Bajaj Auto-Triumph announced at the launch event.(Image: Bajaj Auto)

2/7 The online pre-booking for the Speed 400 started last month after its premiere in London. The online pre-booking had a fully refundable payment window of Rs 2,000. The bike was unveiled a couple of days after Hero Motocorp, in partnership with Harley Davidson and the deliveries are likely to begin this month. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

3/7 The motorcycle designed and manufactured in United Kingdom's Hinckley comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a 16,000 km service interval. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

4/7 It features a new TR-series engine that has a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit with a cubic capacity of 398.15. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

5/7 The engine has the capacity to churn out 39.5 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm, along with a peak torque output of 37.5 Npm at 6,500 rpm. It will have a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

6/7 The premium bike will come in three distinct colours - Carnival Red with Phantom Black, Capsian Blue with Storm Grey, and Phantom Black with Storm Grey. (Image: Bajaj Auto)