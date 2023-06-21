Rajiv Bajaj's Elon Musk-inspired 'humanly possible' remark about EVs

While Rajiv Bajaj spoke about Bajaj Auto's transition to EVs, Elon Musk was speaking about Tesla coming to India.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, took a leaf from Elon Musk saying that Tesla will come to India “as soon as humanly possible” to talk about the company’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

“We became the world's most valuable motorcycle manufacturer last year and I hope we can repeat the same thing with EVs. I hope lightning strikes twice, and if I may lean on Elon Musk, we will do all we can 'humanly possible' to make that happen,” Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Elon Musk, after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York during the latter’s state visit to the US, said Tesla is looking to invest in India "as soon as humanly possible." "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk said when asked by reporters about Tesla's plan to invest in India, adding he intended to visit the country next year.

Bajaj Auto is the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India.

Rajiv Bajaj said that he was fortunate enough to be a part of the brand when it transitioned from scooters to motorcycles and hopes to successfully transition to EVs.

“For me, 30 years later there is a sense of deja vu as we transition from motorcycles to EVs. Our goal 30 years ago was to be the world's most versatile and complete motorcycle maker, which I think we have achieved,” he said.

The automotive manufacturing giant is now gearing up to release multiple e-2Ws (electric two-wheelers) targeting the eco-friendly market space.

Rajiv Bajaj said that he will be heading to the British motorcycle brand Triumph’s launch in London, to unveil their joint product after announcing their collaboration for the first time in 2017.

“The production will begin in early July and deliveries will also begin in July… We are trying our very best to hold the price closer to Rs 2.5 lakh and not at Rs 3 lakh,” he said.