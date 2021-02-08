Here are the top 25 selling cars of January 2021

With 2021 finally set in, car manufacturers are looking to up their game when it comes to sales and January’s numbers seem to prove that. Maruti Suzuki has, as always, managed to dominate the chart with the Alto. Here is a list of the top 25 selling cars in January, 2021.

Renault Triber | 4,082 | Rs 5.20 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio | 4,083 | Rs 12.21 lakh

Hyundai Aura | 4,183 | Rs 5.92 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 | 4,612 | Rs 7.95 lakh

Honda Amaze | 5,477 | Rs 6.22 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | 6,893 | Rs 3.70 lakh

Tata Tiago | 6,909 | Rs 5.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 6,963 | Rs 4.53 lakh

Tata Altroz | 7,378 | Rs 5.69 lakh

Mahindra Bolero | 7,567 | Rs 7.95 lakh

Tata Nexon | 8,225 | Rs 7.09 lakh

Hyundai i20 | 8,505 | Rs 6.79 lakh

Kia Sonet | 8,859 | Rs 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | 9,565 | Rs 7.69 lakh

Kia Seltos | 9,869 | Rs 9.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | 10,623 | Rs 7.39 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | 10,865 | Rs 5.19 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco | 11,680 | Rs 3.97 lakh

Hyundai Venue | 11,779 | Rs 6.86 lakh

Hyundai Creta | 12,284 | Rs 9.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 15,125 | Rs 5.94 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 16,648 | Rs 5.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 17,165 | Rs 4.65 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift | 17,180 | Rs 5.49 lakh