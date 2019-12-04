Tata unveils Altroz: First car from the company's stable with BSVI powertrain

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Altroz in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan ahead of its January 2020 launch. It is the company’s first car in the premium hatchback segment and the first Tata to be offered with BSVI-compliant engine options.

It is based on the company’s Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced Architecture (ALFA) Arc platform which will be used extensively by the company for future models. It is 3990mm long, 1755mm wide and 1523mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2501mm. For its top-trim, it gets 16-inch wheels, while the rest get 14-inch units.

Tata is offering the Altroz with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. It is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 90PS and 200Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the driver can choose between City and Eco driving modes to alter the throttle response and engine characteristics.

The interiors are equipped with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a 6-speaker Harman sound system, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, cruise control, a coloured multi-info display (MID), keyless entry with push-button start, and automatic headlamps and wipers.

For safety, Tata has added dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts in the rear seat, rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, driver and co-driver seatbelt warning and a high-speed alert system.