Tata to launch Altroz today: How does it fare against rivals?

Tata Motors will unveil its much-anticipated premium hatchback today, the Altroz. It is slated for a launch in January 2020 and gets a host of premium features and upgrades from the Indian carmaker.

Multiple spy shots and teasers of the car have given us an idea of its aesthetic appearance. It is built on the company’s Impact 2.0 design. It also gets front doors that can open to 90 degrees, along with a raked honeycomb mesh grille, sleek projector headlamps and 16-inch, 8-spoke alloy wheels.

The interiors are equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment display with phone app connectivity, ambient lighting, climate control, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Tata is also expected to equip it with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with camera, and a high-speed alert along with driver and co-driver seatbelt warning.

Mechanically, the Altroz is expected to be offered with BSI-compliant petrol and diesel engine options. It should get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit from the Tiago, Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Harrier, albeit in a different state of tune.

Transmission options should include a 5-speed manual or an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine and a 6-speed manual or an AMT unit for the other engine options.