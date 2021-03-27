Tata Safari Adventure Persona garners more demand than other top-spec trims

The Tata Safari has been gaining a lot of traction in terms of demand and it’s not only because of the legendary name.

Out of seven trims of the Tata Safari, the Adventure Persona trim has been doing far better than most of the higher variants on offer.

In total, the Tata Safari has seven trims – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and the Adventure Persona. The Adventure and the XZ+ variant have most of the features in common. The Adventure on the other hand gets cosmetic changes on both the inside as well as the outside to set itself apart. It even costs Rs 20,000 more premium.

First off, the Safari is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that churns out 170 PS and 350 Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed torque convertor.

As for the Adventure Persona, it can be in both 6-seater and 7-seater options, swapping out the middle row bench for captain seats. Other features include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, terrain response modes, hill-climb assist, hill-descent control, electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat mounts, panoramic sunroof and six airbags among many others.

The way the Adventure Persona defines itself, however, is with black and beige interior scheme as well as the blacked-out bits on the exteriors. This gives the Safari a really rugged look and customers say the interiors are easier to maintain as the perception of dirt and dust is less.

The Tata Safari Adventure Persona is priced at Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).