Tata Power ties up with HPCL to provide end-to-end EV charging stations

Tata Power also said the partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their EVs across various petrol pumps.

PTI
July 16, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
Tata Power has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to provide end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the latter's retail outlets at multiple cities and major highways across the country, according to a statement released on Friday.

Under the pact, Tata Power will provide its EV charging infrastructure at HPCL petrol pumps for users.

The charging is enabled with the company's 'EZ Charge Mobile' platform, which makes it a seamless experience to vehicle owners, it said.

Tata Power also said the partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their EVs across various petrol pumps.

A pioneer in the EV charging space, the Tata Group company has a network of over 500 public chargers across over 100 cities, covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways. It caters to all segments of the EV ecosystem — public, captive charging, home and workplace charging as well as ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

Tata Power Head (EV Charging) Sandeep Bangia said, "We are excited to partner with HPCL who share our vision of sustainable mobility. This strategic tie-up provides us access to a vast retail base of HPCL, especially in cities and along the key highways."

The move will tremendously benefit the EV users as it will not only provide them easy access to charging points but also remove the range anxiety, resulting in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country, he added.

The development and availability of electric vehicles for charging infrastructure is a key requirement for the proliferation of EVs in India, the company said.

It added that the partnership is also in line with the government's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP).

The plan aims to develop charging infrastructure for such vehicles, using the latest technological platform along with easy access to vehicles for charging points.

HPCL Executive Director (Retail) Sai Kumar Suri said, "HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions to our customers."

Suri added that the company with its vast network of over 18,000 retail outlets and Tata Power with its strong presence and expertise in the EV charging segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan-India charging ecosystem with end-to-end solutions.
first published: Jul 16, 2021 07:30 pm

