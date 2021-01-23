MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors launches i-Turbo petrol variant of premium hatchback Altroz

Tata Motors has also added a new top of the line XZ+ variant in petrol and diesel fuel options to the Altroz range.

PTI
January 23, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
(PC-Automobile DG)

(PC-Automobile DG)

 
 
Tata Motors on Saturday launched the i-Turbo petrol variant of its premium hatchback Altroz at an introductory price increment of Rs 60,000 above the existing petrol variants of the model.

The company has also added a new top of the line XZ+ variant in petrol and diesel fuel options to the Altroz range. It is priced at Rs 8.26 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the diesel option.

The Altroz i-Turbo is launched at an introductory ex-showroom price increment of Rs 60,000 above the Altroz Revotron petrol variants, the company said in a statement.

At present, the petrol variants of the Altroz are priced between Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 8.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The i-Turbo variant of the Altroz comes with iRA-connected car technology which has 27 connected car features along with natural voice tech, through which the car understands commands not only in English or Hindi, but also in Hinglish, Tata Motors said.

The car is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged BS-VI petrol engine delivering power of 110 PS at 5,500 rpm.

Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors President - Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said since the launch in January 2020, in FY21, the company's market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4 percent compared to last fiscal.

"...we have captured 17 percent market share in the premium hatchback segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment," he added.

The Altroz is the first product on the ALFA architecture and the company has sold more than 50,000 Altroz within its first year of launch.
PTI
TAGS: #Altroz #Tata Motors
first published: Jan 23, 2021 12:37 pm

