Tata Gravitas 7-seater SUV to be unveiled on Republic Day 2021

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 12:48 PM IST

Tata is all set to debut the Gravitas SUV on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. Mechanically similar to the Harrier, the Gravitas will have an additional row of seats and will be positioned at the top of Tata’s SUV lineup.

When the Harrier was launched, there was talk of a 7-seater variant as well. However, the company decided that this new SUV would get a new name. But while it is essentially the same car, there are expected to be minor differences.

Both SUVs are built on the Omega platform, but the Harrier is a 5-seater SUV, the Gravitas will have an additional row. To make room for this, Tata has added 63mm to the length and 80mm to the height of the Gravitas giving it a total of 4,661mm in length, 1,894mm in width and 1,741mm in height. Wheelbase remains the same at 2,741mm.

At the front, we expect the Gravitas to not be very different from the Harrier. The rear, however, thanks to it being extended, should be more distinct. Expect newer exterior paint options as well along with new alloy wheels.

Powering the Gravitas should be the same 2-litre turbo-diesel engine. This churns out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque on the Harrier, but these figures could change to make up for the added weight in the Gravitas.

On the inside, tech should be similar to the Harrier as well. Given that the Gravitas will be a 7-seater and will stand at the top of Tata’s SUVs, a premium price tag can be expected, somewhere in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Tata Gravitas #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Dec 30, 2020 12:48 pm

