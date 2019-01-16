Spunky hunk: 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh

Kawasaki has announced that the Ninja ZX-6R will come at an introductory price tag of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-weight supersport made its international debut last year and bookings for the same had commenced in October.

The all-new ZX-6R sports a complete design overhaul and looks a whole lot similar to the Ninja 400 that went on sale last year. A more aggressive styling falls right in line with the kind of praise it gets from sportsbike enthusiasts. Highly regarded for its precise handling and performance, the ZX-6R has won the World SuperSport Championship twice in the last four years.

Back to its styling, the front is now sharper with the aggressive styling flowing right through to the sides and the tail section. Updated graphics also help distinguish the bike from the last-gen Ninja. The instrument cluster remains the same semi-digital console with an analogue tachometer that takes up most of the space.

The bike is powered by a 636cc inline-four that churns out 130 PS at 13,500 rpm and 70.8 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It is an updated version of the older generation Ninja's engine and features a longer stroke to allow for more mid-range performance. Power is transmitted through a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

Suspension comes via fully adjustable upside-down forks up front as well as a fully adjustable gas charged monoshock in the back and braking is handled by twin semi-floating 310mm petal discs and a 220mm disc at the front and rear respectively.

The new supersport also gets a tonne of rider-aides with three levels of Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) along with switching it off, two power modes, a quick-shifter (upshift only). At 196 kg kerb weight, the seat height stands at 830mm.

In terms of competition, there is no real competitor since the Triumph Daytona 675 and 675R have been discontinued. There is the Triumph Street Triple RS, however, which falls in the same power and price segment, but is a naked. We could also think about the Ducati 959 Panigale, but that’s closer to a litre-class sportbike.

The all-new Ninja ZX-6R is being assembled locally at the Kawasaki India manufacturing and assembly unit in Chakan and customers who pre-booked the bike could expect deliveries from February onwards. Kawasaki has mentioned that the current price is only introductory and will rise significantly after the period ends.