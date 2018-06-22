Skoda to work on Volkswagen's MQB platform for India 2.0 project

Czech car maker Skoda Auto on Friday said it's using parent Volkswagen's vehicle platform to build all its future cars under a revived plan called India 2.0.

All models designed and produced in the future by Skoda in India will be based on Volkswagen's MQB platform, which already fulfills the stricter legal requirements for the Indian market that will come into force in 2020.

Skoda is also taking over responsibility for the sub-compact MQB A0 platform, initially with a focus on India (MQB-A0-IN). Preparations for the India-based development and production of the new volume models for the Skoda and Volkswagen brands, are already in full swing.

The introduction of the first Skoda model based on the A0-IN platform is scheduled for 2020. Details of the project was first shared in Skoda's annual report some months ago.

"We are firmly convinced that – after one and a half years of intensive work – together with Volkswagen we now have a suitable approach to bring the right vehicles into the Indian market at the right time. We will present the first model built on the new MQB-A0-IN platform as early as 2020," said Skoda Auto CEO, Bernhard Maier.

The project will be headed by the Managing Director of Skoda Auto India, Gurpratap Boparai, who joined the company a few months ago from Fiat India.

Skoda believes that the MQB platform will lead to lowered costs and shorter production times through standardisation of components, dimensions and production processes. Most of the technical development will take place in India.

Last year Skoda clocked sales of 17,100 units, a growth of 31 percent compared to 13,000 units sold in 2016. The company sells four models in India - Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq.