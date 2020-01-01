Reporter's Take | Maruti Suzuki Dec sales rises 3.9% YoY

Driven by domestic sales and exports, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 1.33 lakh units in December 2019 compared to 1.28 lakh units in the corresponding period of 2018. The car manufacturer reported a 3.9 percent growth, which was largely in line with a CNBC-TV18 poll that pegged sales at 1.32 lakh units.

India’s largest passenger vehicles manufacturer, revealed that domestic sales during the month grew by 3.5 percent to 1.25 lakh units and exports increased 10.2 percent to 7,561 units compared to December 2018.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Jerome Anthony to find out the reason behind the rise in sales given that the auto sector has been witnessing a slowdown.