Renault Triber gets 4-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Renault Triber

Renault India's seven-seater model Triber has received a four-star safety rating for adult occupants, vehicle safety group Global NCAP said on Tuesday.

The model has achieved a four-star rating for adult occupants and three stars for child occupants as per the Global NCAP's latest round of crash tests.

Vehicles are rated from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with a higher rating are considered safer for occupants.

"Renault has significantly improved adult occupant protection performance in frontal crashes compared with our 2016 tests on the Kwid. The Triber sets a strong baseline for the manufacturer, and we encourage Renault to maintain this important progress as a minimum with the goal of achieving five-star levels of safety," Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas said in a statement.

The Triber was tested in its most basic safety specification, with two airbags, Global NCAP noted.

Launched in August 2019, Renault India has sold over 75,000 units of the Triber in the country.

"Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian regulatory authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault Triber has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers," Renault India Operations Country Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle noted.

This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as TRIBER was conceived, developed, and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before the company took it to the world, he added.

“This latest 4-Star adult rating reaffirms that Renault stands by its commitment to making the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers. As a customer-focussed company, the company is already future-ready in terms of technology, design, and engineering for enhanced safety for our vehicles and Triber is a testimony to this,” Mamillapalle noted.

Renault India has commenced the exports of Triber to South Africa and the SAARC region and aims to expand the exports to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region.