Renault RBC MPV launch in July: What we know so far

In a bid to increase their sales volume and broaden their existing lineup, French car maker Renault has announced the launch of their latest MPV, dubbed RBC, in India. The Kwid-based MPV will be launched by July 2019, which will be followed by two more launches. These may include the facelifted versions of the Kwid and the Duster.

Though posing as MPV, the RBC shares its Common Module Family (CMF-A) platform with the Kwid. However, it will have a longer wheelbase than the hatchback and it would be safe to assume it would be wider as well. The overhangs on both sides have been shortened to maximise interior space. The RBC is also expected to sport large, sweptback headlamps which would flank its signature cascading grille. The MPV is also expected to be fitted with LED DRLs, at least on the higher trims.

Though there is not much information which Renault revealed about the RBC, it is expected to share its cabin with the Kwid. This could mean that the MPV will get the same dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

The car could also be powered by Kwid’s 1-litre, three-cylinder engine which makes 68PS of peak power and 91Nm of peak torque. It would be mated to a five-speed manual transmission, though an AMT gearbox is expected to be offered as an option. The car could also get Renault’s 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine, considering the build and purpose of the vehicle.

Considering the RBC could be an upgrade or a replacement to Renault’s current MPV, the Lodgy, it is expected to carry a similar price tag around the Rs 10-lakh mark for the base model (ex-showroom).