Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: How are the interiors?

Though the S-Presso is a brand-new compact hatchback, it does not beat the Kwid outright in terms of size.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki launched its first mini cross-hatchback yesterday, Renault is set to launch its competitor, the Kwid facelift today. Though the new Kwid has not been fully revealed yet, the company's official teaser, as well as leaked photos give us an idea of what to expect.

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the S-Presso with a round central console, which incorporates a fully digital speedometer in the top half. The rest of the console is occupied with the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system from Maruti. It also gets contrasting accents which are colour-coordinated with the exterior paint scheme.

Renault has borrowed the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Triber, along with its semi-digital instrument cluster. It also gets a new steering wheel, redesigned AC vents, and repositioned power window switches, which are now located above the AC controls.

Close

Though the S-Presso is a brand-new compact hatchback, it does not beat the Kwid outright in terms of size. The Kwid is longer and wider, with a longer wheelbase, but the S-Presso is taller by 51mm when equipped with 14-inch wheels.

related news

However, in terms of rear-seat dimensions, the S-Presso beats the Kwid in almost every parameter. The Kwid only has a better backrest height at 575mm, which is 25mm more than the S-Presso. Otherwise, it is outsized by the S-Presso with added 20mm headroom, 5mm shoulder room, 75mm minimum knee room, 160mm maximum knee room and 100mm ideal knee room.

The Kwid facelift is expected to be priced around the Rs 4 lakh mark after its launch today.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:27 pm

