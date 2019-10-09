Renault Kwid: Variants and features exlpained

Renault recently launched the facelifted iteration of the Kwid hatchback. The French carmaker has updated the car with many aesthetic elements and is offering the Kwid in five different trim levels.

Though the car receives aesthetic changes on the inside and out, it retains its options of the 800cc petrol engine and the 1-litre petrol unit. The smaller engine makes 54 PS of maximum power and 72 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The larger 1-litre motor makes 68 PS and 91 Nm and is offered with an optional AMT gearbox.

Std

The base model of the Kwid facelift is called the STD variant and gets all the company’s standard features. For an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.83 lakh, the car gets body-coloured bumpers, LED DRLs, LED taillamps and LED digital instrument cluster. It also gets a gear shift indicator, a sun visor for the driver, ticket holder, mobile storage, wallet storage and reclinable front seats. Safety features include reverse parking sensors, driver airbag, ABS with EBD, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder, speeding alert, and rear door child lock.

RXE

Next in line is the RXE variant which offers an air-conditioner, body decals, sun visor for the navigator as well, two speakers in the front and an antenna. All these features are present above the standard features. The RXE variant has price tag of Rs 3.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

RXL

The third variant is the RXL. This gets all the features of the previous two variants. It is priced at Rs 3.83 lakh (ex-showroom) as it gets two-tone ORVMs with silver finish, silver wheel covers, white stitched metal fabric upholstery and electric power steering. It also gets power windows in the front, a 12V socket and cabin light with theatre dimming. The RXL is equipped with a single DIN stereo music system with Radio MP3, USB/AUX-In ports and Bluetooth connectivity.

RXT

The second to highest trim is also the first to be offered with all the three engine options that the Kwid is offered with. Apart from the features offered in the lower trims, it also gets graphite grille with chrome accents, crossway fabric upholstery, and chrome inserts on the interiors. These include the steering wheel, gear knob dial, parking brake lever release button, inner door handle and HVAC control panel. It has an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.13 lakh for the 800cc engine, Rs 4.33 lakh for the 1-litre motor with the manual gearbox and Rs 4.63 lakh for the automatic variant.

Climber