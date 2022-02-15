Renault Kiger gets 4-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Automaker Renault on Tuesday said its sub-four metre compact SUV Kiger has received four-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme.

Five stars indicates the highest score while zero star rating points to the minimum score during the vehicle crash test.

"Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian regulatory authorities."

"Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs,” Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

The four-star rating by GNCAP reiterates the company’s commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy, he added.

"Our GNCAP achievements on both Kiger and Triber are a testament to our strong commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers, Mamillapalle stated.

Following its successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault India has initiated Kiger exports to Nepal and South Africa.

As per Global NCAP, the Kiger was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS.

Last year, the company’s Triber had received four-star adult safety rating.