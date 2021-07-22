MARKET NEWS

Ola electric scooter to be launched in 10 colour options

The Ola scooter will be powered by an electric motor that is rumoured to be capable of speeds crossing 80 km/h. Additionally, the scooter is also said to be capable of a total range of close to 130-140 km on a single charge.

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST

For a token amount of just Rs 499, bookings for the Ola electric scooter began just last week. Ola has now announced that the scooter will be available in 10 different colour options.

Ola Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to Twitter to make the announcement. Two days earlier, Aggarwal conducted a poll asking users for their choice of paint schemes.

The Ola scooter will be offered in 10 colour options including blue, black, white, grey and shades of Red and Yellow.

The scooter will also get other segment-leading features such as large underseat storage, digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting and mobile phone connectivity and a segment-first app-based keyless experience.

The Ola electric scooter has been one of the most anticipated scooters of the year. Within 24 hours of the commencement of bookings, over one lakh reservations had already been made. Prices, too, are expected to be set at a very aggressive Rs 1 lakh mark.

The Ola scooter will go up against the likes of the Ather 450X, Bajaj e-Chetak and the new TVS iQube.
