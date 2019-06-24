App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M's Pawan Goenka: For India, electric vehicles are the future not hybrids

M&M has prepared a roadmap for electric powertrain transition over the course of next few years

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Having invested heavily in electric vehicle technology over the last several years sports utility vehicle-specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it will not change its business plans in favour of hybrids which some of its bigger rivals are aggressively pushing for.

The Mumbai-based company which is presently the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles including electric passenger three-wheelers, cargo vans and personal cars has prepared a road map for electric powertrain transition over the course of the next few years.

Speaking to analysts Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M said, “Both hybrid and electric vehicle technology have their plusses and minuses. We have taken a clear call that for India it is the electric vehicle technology that we should focus on and government of India has also taken the same call that they are going to support EV and not hybrids.”

Close

While M&M has launched a few mild hybrid versions of its products including the Scorpio it has not invested in commercially producing a strong hybrid wherein an electric motor acts as a secondary power unit propelling the vehicle. Mild hybrids also have an electric motor but cannot propel the vehicle.

related news

Companies like Suzuki Motor Corporation (parent of Maruti Suzuki), Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda and Volvo have lobbied hard for making hybrids as the viable option until the industry is ready with the required eco-system for hosting electric vehicles.

These companies have stated that hybrids are the best stop-gap solution for not just making the industry all-electric ready for the future but in making the consumers also prepared for easy EV adoption. The Suzuki-Toyota combine is working on ‘affordable’ hybrid products for India as neither companies have a strong experience in electric vehicle technology.

“There are lots of tasks that happen on virtues of hybrid against virtues of electric and there is a view that hybrids should be step one to be fully electric. We don’t subscribe to that view. There is no reason that hybrids should be step one for electric, both are parallel paths. We are not against hybrids. We have chosen electric to be the priority where we are putting up the investments and product development,” added Goenka.

While electric vehicles are considered to be the greenest form, modern-day mobility hybrids have also helped reduce the carbon footprint. However, since hybrids do have an internal combustion engine they are not fully emission free.

The tax structure on such green vehicles is also different. Government of India slaps good and services tax (GST) of 12 percent on electric vehicles and 43 percent on hybrid vehicles. But both are eligible for incentives funded by the Centre.

“The reason we are doing that is that two things we are really focused on are reducing pollution and reducing crude oil import. Hybrid does not eliminate either but electric does. But we are not ignoring hybrid vehicles. We are watching the space carefully and will be able to jump into it fairly quickly should there be any significant change in technology or government policy”, added Goenka.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Auto #Business #electric vehicles #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.