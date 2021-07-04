MINI Vision Urbanaut takes a step toward reality: Are autonomous pods the future of transportation?

First appearing as a series of renderings last year, MINI has taken the stage with the MINI Vision Urbanaut concept car, but this time as a full-scale model.

The MINI Urbanaut is just a peek into what the future looks like for these autonomous vehicles. The lounge-type mini-van made its debut at the Digital-Life-Design Summer conference held in Munich.

When the Urbanaut was first showcased, it didn’t quite look as realistic. Of course, the mockup isn’t that far off from something you might see in a sci-fi movie either. The minivan is just 4.46 metres long, not much longer than any traditional compact SUV. The front and rear is covered in LEDs and the sides are fairly plain to look at save for the very cool looking wheels.

The inside is where MINI begins to tell a story, however. The concept places an emphasis on space and sustainability and with that in mind, have implemented a number of features that either have two or more functions aside from the heavy use of renewable and recycled materials.

The interiors can be configured to one of three modes - Chill, Vibe and Wanderlust - each with their own unique approach to filling out the space in between. According to MINI, the van can be used as an urban space for people as well as an electric mobility solution.

There is of course, no confirmation on when and if the Vision Urbanaut ever makes it to production, but this concept is drivable. It serves more as a teaser into the company’s plans for their electric vehicles in the future be it just electric or even completely autonomous.