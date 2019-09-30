Mini Countryman facelift spotted: What has changed?

MINI’s mini SUV, the Countryman, is expected to receive a mid-cycle facelift soon, as a semi-camouflaged facelift model was recently spotted under testing. While an official date of launch hasn’t been revealed, the car is expected to undergo a complete overhaul.

As per a report in Autoexpress, the test mule was spotted with new front and rear bumpers, along with new alloy wheel design, an updated radiator grille, revised LED matrix headlights and new Union Jack patterned taillights. It could also get a revised bonnet and boot lid, though it is yet to be confirmed.

The British car manufacturer could update the car’s interiors with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, satellite navigation, and real-time traffic information. It could also get MINI-branded puddle lighting and a customisable ambient lighting system.

Mini could also offer extra accessories like larger alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, Harmon Kardon stereo system, and a heads-up display, heated seats. It could also offer MINI’s Navigation Plus pack which adds a larger 8.8-inch infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, and updated Bluetooth connectivity.

The car could be offered with four engine options, which includes a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine which makes 136 PS of maximum power. It could also get a 192 PS making 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, a 2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which makes 150 PS and a 223 PS making 1.5-litre three-cylinder plug-in hybrid variant. MINI could offer the new Countryman with a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with a front-wheel-drive or a four-wheel-drive layout.