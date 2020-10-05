MINI Convertible Sidewalk special edition launched in India at Rs 44.99 lakh

MINI India has brought in a new special edition of the Convertible called the Sidewalk Edition. The special edition convertible will be limited to just 15 units.

The Convertible Sidewalk is based on the first special edition edition of the Convertible range launched in 2007 and MINI is known for their special edition cars, each of which have had distinct design elements and some more premium features.

The Convertible Sidewalk for example gets a special Deep Laguna Metallic shade, one that is exclusive to this model. It gets a honeycomb front grille and air dam and there is an air dam above the MINI logo as well. The Sidewalk ‘S’ logo is also present on the front grille.

The roof is a Z-folding soft-top complete with geometric patterns. This can be retracted completely within 20 seconds at speeds of up to 30 km/h. It also gets a partly retracted configuration for letting breeze in. The Sidewalk also gets 17-inch dual-tone alloys with scissor spokes.

Powering the car is a 2-litre 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol that produces 192 PS and 280 Nm. Transmission is handled by a 7-speed Steptronic Sport DCT gearbox with paddleshifters. The car can reach a limited top speed of 230 km/h sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds.

As for the interiors, the Sidewalk gets premum Anthracite Leather seats with braided piping and yellow accents and the multi-function steering wheel is leatherwrapped with the Sidewalk logo. Other features include electromechanical power steering, auto start/stop and shift point display. With the Excitement Package, you also get LED interior and ambient lighting, and a MINI projection under the door of the driver’s side.

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is priced at Rs 44.99 lakh and is brought to India via the CBU route.