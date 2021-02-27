MINI 3 Door spotted testing in India; gets cosmetic and interior upgrades

The new MINI 3 Door was recently unveiled internationally and has now been spotted testing in India. Camouflage on the car was minimal, but we already know most of the updates to the new hatchback.

Auto publisher, Autocar, spotted the hatchback and managed to grab pictures of both, the exterior as well as interiors.

To begin with, design changes include the new large grille. This stretches all the way to the bumper and the number plate housing, is still closed off. The vents that flank the bumper are now larger as well, while there is no sign of fog lights. The rear has been updated as well with a new bumper. The Union Jack tail lamps, however, have been carried forward from the older generation.

Powering the new MINI will be the same old 2-litre turbo-petrol in India. Internationally as well, there have been no changes to the powertrain options. There are, however, two body styles available for the MINI Cooper S spec – 3 Door and Convertible.

On the inside, the biggest change will be a new digital instrument cluster that replaces the old analogue dials. There are a few changes to the centre console as well while the gear lever gets a refresh. Most of everything else remains the same with a boat load of options to choose from when purchasing the car.

The MINI Cooper should be arriving on Indian shores soon, but as for pricing, there could be a mild increase from the current Rs 35.10 lakh ex-showroom price.